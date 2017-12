BRIEF-Neon Therapeutics To Collaborate with Merk on Clinical Trial

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH MERCK

* NEON THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH MERCK TO EVALUATE CO‘S NEOANTIGEN VACCINE, NEO-PV-01, IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK‘S KEYTRUDA

* NEON THERAPEUTICS SAYS COLLABORATION AGREEMENT IS BETWEEN CO AND MERCK, THROUGH A SUBSIDIARY; ADDITIONAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* NEON THERAPEUTICS - CO, MERCK TO WORK ON PHASE 1B TRIAL EXAMINING SAFETY, PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF NEO-PV-01 COMBINED WITH KEYTRUDA, AMONG OTHERS