Feb 1 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp:

* NEOPHOTONICS CORP - ON JAN 24, CO‘S SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN AGREEMENT -SEC FILING

* NEOPHOTONICS CORP - THE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 850 MILLION JAPANESE YEN

* NEOPHOTONICS CORP - THE LOAN IS AVAILABLE FROM JANUARY 29, 2018 TO JANUARY 29, 2025