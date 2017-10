Sept 26 (Reuters) - NEOPOST SA:

* HY 2017 SALES UP +0.4%, AND DOWN -0.9% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS‍​

* STABLE HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN AT 18.0%‍​

* NET ATTRIBUTABLE INCOME FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 OF €51 MILLION‍​

* MEDIUM-TERM AMBITIONS CONFIRMED

* IN H1 OF 2017, THE GROUP ACHIEVED €559 MILLION IN SALES

* HY 2017 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME TOTALED €101 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)