BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics receives paragraph IV certification from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Neos Therapeutics Inc:

* Neos Therapeutics-co received paragraph iv certification from teva pharmaceuticals usa that teva submitted anda for generic version of cotempla xr-odt​

* Neos - notice alleges that 3 U.S. Patents in FDA’s orange book for cotempla XR-ODT will not be infringed by Teva’s generic version of cotempla XR-ODT

* Neos - is evaluating paragraph IV certification from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, intends to "vigorously enforce" ip rights relating to cotempla XR-ODT​ Source text: (bit.ly/2z2QTYT) Further company coverage: