FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences Inc announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Neothetics Inc

* Neothetics Inc and Evofem Biosciences, Inc. announce merger agreement to create Women’S health company

* Neothetics Inc - ‍privately-held Evofem Biosciences will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neothetics in an all-stock transaction​

* Neothetics - ‍Invesco Asset Management entered securities purchase agreement to acquire additional $20 million of common stock in combined Co​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍transactions have been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Neothetics - Neothetics will be renamed Evofem Biosciences and will be under leadership of Evofem Biosciences’ CEO Saundra Pelletier​

* Neothetics Inc - merger ‍exchange ratio assumes $171.4 million in value of Co’s common stock will be issued to Evofem Biosciences stockholders in merger​

* Neothetics - current Neothetics stockholders to own about 13% of combined company & current Evofem stockholders to own about 87% of combined company​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍merger exchange ratio assumes $28.6 million in value of common stock being retained by Neothetics stockholders​

* Neothetics Inc - ‍following merger, company will be led by Saundra Pelletier as chief executive officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.