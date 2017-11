Nov 9 (Reuters) - NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC:

* ‍ACQUIRED ALFA CENTRUM SHOPPING CENTRE IN CITY OF BIALYSTOK IN POLAND FROM A-JWK MANAGEMENT SP. Z O.O.​

* ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALFA BIALYSTOK WAS EUR 92.3 MILLION​