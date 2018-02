Feb 14 (Reuters) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :

* NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC - ‍NET INCOME WAS $1.3 MILLION FOR CURRENT QUARTER, VERSUS $9.4 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR​

* NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC - ‍NON-IFRS OPERATING LOSS WAS $5.4 MILLION FOR CURRENT QUARTER, VERSUS $0.5 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR​