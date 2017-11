Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nera Telecommunications Ltd:

* ‍Qtrly turnover rose 24.9 pct to s$42.2 million​

* ‍9m 2017 net profit doubles to s$6.3 million​

* ‍Q3 net profit s$2.0 million versus net loss of s$1.3 million​