BRIEF-Nestlé Nominates Three New Independent Directors To Board

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nestle SA:

* NESTLÉ NOMINATES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD

* PROPOSES PABLO ISLA, CEO OF INDITEX TO BOARD ​

* BOARD ALSO PROPOSES INDIVIDUAL RE-ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND OTHER CURRENT MEMBERS OF BOARD

* PROPOSES PABLO ISLA, CEO OF INDITEX, KASPER RORSTED, CEO OF ADIDAS, AND KIMBERLY ROSS, FORMER CFO OF BAKER HUGHES, FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD

* WITH PROPOSED NOMINEES FULL NESTLÉ BOARD WILL COMPRISE 14 MEMBERS, OF WHICH 12 ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS, ANDREAS KOOPMANN, STEVEN G. HOCH, AND NAÏNA LAL KIDWAI WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT AGM ON APRIL 12, 2018

* ELECTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE AT COMPANY‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 12, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: