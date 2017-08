July 27 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle CFO says had 450 million in increased commodity prices, offset by efficiencies, pricing

* Nestle CFO says sees early signs of turnaround in yinlu

* Nestle CFO says warm weather in europe weighed on result

* Nestle CFO says cautious as far as pricing in 2h is concerned

* Nestle CFO says declines to comment on activity with individual shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)