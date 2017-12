Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa:

* NESTLE EXEC SAYS ATRIUM INNOVATION ACQUISITION WILL ADD TO EARNINGS

* NESTLE EXEC SAYS 80 PERCENT OF ATRIUM‘S FOOTPRINT IS IN USA

* NESTLE EXEC SAYS ATRIUM HAS BEEN GROWING AT A DOUBLE DIGIT RATE AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)