July 28 (Reuters) - Nestle Nigeria Plc:

* HY REVENUE AT 121.92 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 80.44 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* HY ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 24.46 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 896.4 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u4kcUh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)