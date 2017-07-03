FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Net Element's units enters into amendment to loan agreement ​
July 3, 2017

BRIEF-Net Element's units enters into amendment to loan agreement ​

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Net Element Inc:

* Net Element - ‍on June 27, co's units entered into amendment to loan agreement dated as of may 18 with priority payment systems LLC d/b/a Cynergy Data​

* Net Element - ‍under amendment Co's units & lender modified original term loan into revolving loan and increased borrowing amount from $2 million to $2.5​ million

* Net Element Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment, loan maturity was changed from May 20, 2019 to May 20, 2021​ Source text (bit.ly/2skluux) Further company coverage:

