Feb 22 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe Ab:

* YEAR-END REPORT 2017: RECORD QUARTER WITH STRONG REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH

* Q4 REVENUE SEK ‍45.6​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 35.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA SEK ‍30.0​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)