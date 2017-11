Nov 10 (Reuters) - NET GAMING EUROPE AB:

* LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) REGARDING AFFILIATE ASSETS WITHIN THE NORDICS

* ‍SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SEVERAL AFFILIATE ASSETS​

* ‍INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 3,000,000​