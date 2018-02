Feb 14 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 117.5 (133.0) MILLION, A DECREASE OF -11.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* Q4 NET INCOME WAS SEK -2.1 (5.7) MILLION

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS AMOUNTED TO SEK 0.7 (12.9) MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO THE AGM THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017.‍​