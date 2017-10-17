BRIEF-Netac Technology signs licensing agreement with Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen)

Oct 17(Reuters) - Netac Technology Co Ltd

* Says co signed licensing agreement with Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) regarding patent (No. ZL99117225.6) on Oct. 13, with term of agreement from Aug. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019

* Through the agreement, co grants Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) to use the co’s license to manufacture and sale flash disk and Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) will pay patent licensing fees to the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xLQGoA

