BRIEF-Netac Technology signs licensing agreement with Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Netac Technology signs licensing agreement with Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17(Reuters) - Netac Technology Co Ltd

* Says co signed licensing agreement with Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) regarding patent (No. ZL99117225.6) on Oct. 13, with term of agreement from Aug. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019

* Through the agreement, co grants Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) to use the co’s license to manufacture and sale flash disk and Infomicro Electronics (Shenzhen) will pay patent licensing fees to the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xLQGoA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
