BRIEF-Netapp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Netapp Inc

* Netapp reports second quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Sees Q3 2018 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.26

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.38 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netapp inc - q3 ‍net revenues are expected to be in range of $1.425 billion to $1.575 billion​

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netapp inc - q3 ‍non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.86-$0.94​

* Netapp Inc - q3 ‍gaap eps outlook includes expected $0.50/share benefit, after tax, from gains on sale of certain properties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: