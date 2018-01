BRIEF-Netbooster The Launch Of A Private Placement Via Accelerated Book Building

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Netbooster Sa:

* REG-NETBOOSTER GROUP :NETBOOSTER ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING

* GROUP INTENDS TO EXCEED EUR 100M IN GROSS PROFIT BY 2020

* AIM OF GENERATING EBITDA OF BETWEEN 10% AND 15% OF GROSS PROFIT WITHIN THREE YEARS

* ‍PLACEMENT WILL BE PERFORMED VIA ACCELERATED BUILDING OF AN ORDER BOOK​

* ‍ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY, SHOULD BE COMPLETED BEFORE MARKET OPENING ON 30 JAN

* ‍MAXIMUM NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED UNDER THIS TRANSACTION WILL BE 5,158,223

* ‍NEW SHARES WILL BEAR CURRENT DIVIDEND RIGHTS​