Aug 7 (Reuters) - NETCALL PLC:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MATSSOFT LIMITED

* SAYS INITIAL CONSIDERATION IS £11.1 MILLION IN CASH AND ISSUE OF 3,499,864 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH IN CAPITAL OF NETCALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)