BRIEF-NetEase Inc Posts Qtrly Diluted Earnings Per ADS Were $1.49

Feb 7 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc:

* NETEASE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20.7 PERCENT TO RMB 14.6 BILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.49; QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$2.18

* QTRLY ‍ONLINE GAME SERVICES NET REVENUES WERE RMB8.0 BILLION (US$1.2 BILLION), A DECREASE OF 10.7% COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT WAS RMB5.7 BILLION (US$882.9 MILLION), A DECREASE OF 11.1% COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016

‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF US$0.38 PER ADS FOR Q4 OF 2017​