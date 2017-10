Aug 9 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc-

* NetEase reports second quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue rmb 13.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view rmb 12.82 billion

* Qtrly earnigs per ads us$4.36

* Total revenues for the second quarter is $1.97 billion versus $1.35 billion

* Revenues from online games were rmb 9,430.2 million (us$1,391.0 million) for the second quarter of 2017 versus rmb6,438.3 million (us$968.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: