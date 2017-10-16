FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Netflix Inc reports quarterly earnings per share $0.29
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Netflix Inc reports quarterly earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Quarterly total earnings per share $0.29

* Quarterly revenue $2.99 billion versus $2.29 billion

* Quarterly total streaming net additions were 5.30 million versus co’s forecast of 4.4 million

* 4.45 million international streaming net additions in quarter versus co’s forecast of 3.65 million

* 0.85 million U.S. streaming net additions in quarter versus co’s forecast of 0.75 million

* Sees Q4 total earnings per share $0.41‍​

* Sees Q4 revenue $3.27 billion

* Sees 6.30 million total streaming net additions in Q4

* Sees Q4 total streaming revenue $3,169 million

* Sees 5.05‍​ million international streaming net additions in Q4

* Sees 1.25 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q4

* Says on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $3.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says free cash flow in Q3 totaled negative $465 million versus negative $506 million last year and negative $608 million in Q2‘17‍​‍​

* Says there is no change to our expectation for free cash flow for the full year 2017‍​

* Says “as we move into 2018, we aim to achieve steady improvement in international profitability and a growing operating margin‍​”

* Says existing members will be notified of recently announced price adjustments and prices will be adjusted on rolling basis over next few months

* Says we’ll spend $7 billion-$8 billion on content (on a P&L basis) in 2018

* Says “our future largely lies in exclusive original content”

* Says quarterly EPS of $0.29 included a pre-tax $51 million non-cash loss from F/X re-measurement on our euro bond Source text: bit.ly/2goGcZD Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.