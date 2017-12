Dec 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* NETFLIX INC - ANNUAL BASE SALARY FOR 2018 FOR REED HASTINGS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, TO BE $700,000‍​

* NETFLIX SAYS CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER TED SARANDOS’ 2018 ANNUAL SALARY TO BE $12 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NETFLIX INC - ANNUAL SALARY FOR 2018 FOR GREG PETERS, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, TO BE $6 MILLION

* NETFLIX INC SAYS CFO DAVID WELLS' ANNUAL SALARY FOR 2018 TO BE $2.8 MILLION