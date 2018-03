March 5 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”

* NETFLIX - INTRODUCING PIN PARENTAL CONTROL FOR INDIVIDUAL MOVIES AND SERIES

* NETFLIX SAYS TO BEGIN DISPLAYING "MORE PROMINENTLY" MATURITY LEVEL RATING FOR A SERIES/FILM ONCE PLAYED Source text: (bit.ly/2H8xqGF) Further company coverage: