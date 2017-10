Oct 5 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc :

* Netflix says will increase prices for U.S. new members on Oct 5

* Netflix Inc says starting 19 Oct, members will be notified at least 30 days in advance, based on billing cycle, on when they will see price change‍​

* Netflix Inc says price for the 1S basic plan is remaining the same‍​

* Netflix says new prices as of Oct. 5 are $7.99 / $10.99 / $13.99 for U.S. Members