Jan 18 (Reuters) - NETGEM SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 16.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PROFIT EUR 24.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT DECEMBER 31ST, 2017, GROUP NET CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.2 MILLION , POST COMPLETION

* ‍END-DEC ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS BASE WENT UP 18% COMPARED TO END OF DECEMBER 2016 ​ Source text: bit.ly/2DosdNt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)