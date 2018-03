March 9 (Reuters) - NETGEM SA:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR ‍24.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 6.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FROM A FINANCIAL STANDPOINT, NETGEM EXPECTS THAT 2018 WILL BE A TURNING POINT​

* TO PROPOSE ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE​