BRIEF-Netscout Systems Enters Into Amendment And Restatement Of Credit Agreement

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Netscout Systems Inc:

* NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC - ‍ON JAN. 16, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 14, 2015 - SEC FILING​

* NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC - ‍COMMITMENTS UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE ON JANUARY 16, 2023, AND ANY OUTSTANDING LOANS WILL BE DUE ON THAT DATE​

* NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC - ‍AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR $1 BILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC - ‍ AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-FACILITY OF UP TO $75 MILLION