Nov 15 (Reuters) - Network-1 Technologies Inc-

* Network-1 reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - ‍revenue of $3.2 million for three months ended September 30, 2017 versus $34.3 million for three months ended September 30, 2016​

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - believes it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for foreseeable future​