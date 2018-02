Feb 22 (Reuters) - Neuberger Berman:

* NEUBERGER BERMAN TO VOTE FOR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING RIGHT TO CALL A SPECIAL MEETING AT NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC

* NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS REMAIN CONCERNED AS TO NUANCE BOARD‘S ABILITY TO EXECUTE CEO SUCCESSION PLAN, DEPARTING CEO PAUL RICCI‘S INFLUENCE ON PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: