BRIEF-Neuralstem announces top-line phase 2 data of nsi-189 for major depressive disorder

July 25 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc:
* Neuralstem announces top-line phase 2 data of nsi-189 for major depressive disorder
* Neuralstem Inc - study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint
* Neuralstem Inc - 40 mg qd dose was directionally positive on madrs
* Both 40 mg QD and 40 MG bid doses of NSI-189 were well-tolerated in study with no serious adverse events reported
* Neuralstem Inc - results were also directionally positive on hamilton depression rating scale (ham-d17) at both doses
* Neuralstem - of two secondary efficacy endpoints analyzed so far, patient-rated SDQ achieved statistical significance with NSI-189 40 MG QD