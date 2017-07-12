FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences says on July 10, co, Patheon UK Ltd entered into amended, restated product agreement to product agreement entered into on Nov 28
July 12, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences says on July 10, co, Patheon UK Ltd entered into amended, restated product agreement to product agreement entered into on Nov 28

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences - On July 10, co, Patheon UK Ltd entered into amended, restated product agreement to product agreement entered into on Nov 28, 2016

* Neurocrine Biosciences - Amended and restated product agreement finalizes batch sizes and corresponding pricing for 80 mg Ingrezza capsules - SEC Filing

* Neurocrine Biosciences - Amended and restated product agreement provides for clarification of testing requirements related to manufacture of Ingrezza Source text: [bit.ly/2ual3H8] Further company coverage:

