Jan 25 (Reuters) - Neurometrix Inc:

* NEUROMETRIX REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 33 PERCENT TO $4.9 MILLION

* SAYS NET LOSS WAS APPROXIMATELY $2.9 MILLION IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO $2.8 MILLION IN Q4 2016