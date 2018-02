Feb 7 (Reuters) - NEURONES SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 485 MILLION VERSUS EUR 446.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​ 44.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH POSITION EUR 153.1 MILLION AT END OF FY‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2E8L8IC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)