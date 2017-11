Nov 8 (Reuters) - NEURONES SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 114 MILLION VERSUS EUR 103.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017, CONFIRMS REVENUE FORECAST OF OVER €480 MILLION, WITH OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN 9 AND 9.5%‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zmTbSP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)