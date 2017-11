Nov 17 (Reuters) - NEUROSEARCH A/S:

* NEUROSEARCH UPGRADES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* ‍UPGRADES 2017 GUIDANCE FROM AN OPERATING LOSS OF DKK 2.3-3.3 MILLION TO AN OPERATION LOSS OF ABOUT DKK 1 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)