BRIEF-Neurovive Decides On A Rights Issue For Continued Drug Development

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB:

* NEUROVIVE DECIDES ON A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR CONTINUED DRUG DEVELOPMENT

* ‍TO ISSUE SHARES AND WARRANTS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS (“RIGHTS ISSUE”)​

* ‍UPON FULL SUBSCRIPTION TO RIGHTS ISSUE, CO WILL RECEIVE ABOUT MSEK 78.5 BEFORE ISSUANCE COSTS.​

* ‍IN FULL EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ISSUED IN RIGHTS ISSUE, CO WILL RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL MSEK 37.3 BEFORE ISSUANCE COSTS.​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 8 PER UNIT, CORRESPONDING TO SEK 2 PER SHARE.​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 10 APRIL - 24 APRIL 2018.​