Dec 11 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB:

* NEUROVIVE REPORTS PROMISING PROGRESS IN ITS CLINICAL PROJECT FOR GENETIC MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASES, KL1333

* - ‍PHARMACOKINETIC DATA WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND NO ADVERSE SAFETY SIGNALS WERE DETECTED​

* ‍MULTIPLE-DOSE, PHASE IB STUDY IS PLANNED TO BE INITIATED IN EUROPE AND/OR U.S. IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)