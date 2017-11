Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp

* Nevro reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $315 million to $320 million

* Nevro Corp - qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.21