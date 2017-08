June 13 (Reuters) - New Age Beverages Corp:

* New Age Beverages - on march 23, co entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire all operating assets of Marley Beverage Company

* New Age Beverages-upon june 13, co received substantially all operating assets of Marley for a purchase price of 3 million shares of co's common stock Source text - bit.ly/2rY9QYE Further company coverage: