Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* New CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) findings presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

* Dermira Inc - ‍treatment with CIMZIA was associated with significant and clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life and work productivity​

* Dermira Inc - ‍no new safety signals were observed in psoriasis trials and safety profile remains consistent with cimzia's other indications​