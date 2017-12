Dec 19 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd:

* SAYS CO UNDERTAKING INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING

* SAYS OVER THE NEXT MONTH CONSIDERING REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE UP TO 25 PCT‍​

* RESTRUCTURING TO FOCUS ON TELEVISION, DIGITAL CONTENT; TO MINIMIZE ALL ANCILLARY BUSINESSES CO EXPANDED INTO OVER LAST FEW YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: