BRIEF-New Dimension To Acquire Portfolio Of Advanced Gold, Silver Properties In Argentina

Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Dimension Resources Ltd:

* NEW DIMENSION TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF ADVANCED GOLD AND SILVER PROPERTIES IN SANTA CRUZ PROVINCE, ARGENTINA

* SAYS UPON SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS, ERIC ROTH TO BE APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO AND DIRECTOR OF CO

* SAYS UPON SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF PROPERTY ACQUISITION AGREEMENTS, FRED HEWETT WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* SAYS ENTERED PROPERTY ACQUISITION DEALS TO GET 100% INTEREST IN CERTAIN SANTA CRUZ PROVINCE GOLD-SILVER PROJECTS FROM SANDSTORM GOLD