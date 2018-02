Feb 1 (Reuters) - New Energy Solar Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF 200MW SOLAR PROJECT IN THE UNITED STATES

* TO ACQUIRE A 200MW DC SOLAR PROJECT IN U.S.

* TOTAL VALUE OF INVESTMENT US$270 MLN​

* ‍PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH INITIAL NES EQUITY INJECTION OF ABOUT US$80 MILLION, REMAINDER WITH NON-RECOURSE CONSTRUCTION DEBT FACILITIES

* EXPECTS LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CASH YIELDS​