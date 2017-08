Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc-

* New Flyer announces 2017 second quarter results and increases in 2017 projected deliveries

* New Flyer Industries Inc says increased fiscal 2017 projected deliveries of new transit buses and motor coaches to 3,800 eus

* Q2 earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 revenue rose 4.5 percent to $613.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $623.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S