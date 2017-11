Nov 3 (Reuters) - NEW FRONTIER PROPERTIES LTD:

* ACQUIRED UNIT 1, STADIUM BUSINESS PARK, BALLYCOOLIN, (PROPERTY) FROM THIRD-PARTY VENDOR FOR CONSIDERATION OF €8.65 MILLION ON OCT 31

* PURCHASE PRICE REFLECTS A NET INITIAL YIELD OF 8.23 PERCENT