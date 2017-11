Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd

* ‍EPRA NAV IS 67 PENCE PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 COMPARED TO 75 PENCE PER SHARE AT 31 AUGUST 2016​

* ‍TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR YEAR WAS A PROFIT OF 2.526 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS A LOSS OF 6.371 MILLION POUNDS​

* ‍A DIVIDEND OF GBP 3.6 PENCE PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR YEAR​