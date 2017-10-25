FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Gold Q3 EPS $0.05
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:37 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-New Gold Q3 EPS $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* New Gold announces 2017 third quarter results; Rainy River mine achieves commercial production ahead of schedule

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍gold production of 82,027 ounces and copper production of 26.0 million pounds, including Peak Mines​​

* Says ‍reiterates guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces, including Peak Mines​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

