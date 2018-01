Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* NEW GOLD DELIVERS ON 2017 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* ‍QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED 154,446 OUNCES VERSUS 95,883​ OUNCES

* SEES ‍NEW GOLD CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION OF 525,000 - 595​,000 OUNCES IN 2018

* ‍NEW GOLD'S 2018 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE RELATIVE TO PRIOR YEAR​